Roohi-Afza actor Janhvi Kapoor got no security to cover?

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor gets unexpected leave notes on her hotel room doorstep

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who was shooting for the horror-comedy, Roohi-Afza, in Manali is said to have had unexpected visitors leave notes at the door of her hotel room. It is said to be the doing of die-hard fans, mostly youngsters. We wonder how they got past hotel security.

An actor travels with an entourage, which includes bouncers, managers, spot boys, unit hands, hair and makeup staff. Strange that they were allowed to paste notes outside the hotel room without anyone seeing them. Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction.

Apart from this horror drama, Janhvi, who is just a year-old in the industry, has now become the face of doing pathbreaking roles. The eldest daughter of late actress Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which talked about two young college students (Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter) from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

Also Read: Watch video: Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on Khushi Kapoor

She is also working on the biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer. Gunjan is the first woman IAF combat pilot who played a very important role during the Kargil War in 1999. She was also awarded Shaurya Chakra for her bravery.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Talking about the same, the producer Karan Johar in a recent interview said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on Dostana 2: Happy we're talking about this subject more and more

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates