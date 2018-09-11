Here's where to try Chimney Cones: Cone act in Mazgaon

food

In a lane dominated by biryani and tandoor, this joint makes its mark

Paan flavoured cone at Crostini 18

We learn that chimney cones have progressed from being an Instagram star food item to real food, once we enter Crostini 18, a joint serving sweet and savoury cones. It's 8 in the evening and we enter the outlet at Matharpakadi in Mazgaon — right where the aroma of biryani and kepsa lifts your senses, and the flame of the tandoor is equally tempting. Crostini 18, meanwhile, stands out with its bright interiors that light up the outside with mini lanterns and a giant cone wall painting. The menu packed with 18 different flavours displays both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options; enough to get us excited.



Paneer Chilly

The first inclusion that we spot is the paan-flavoured chimney cone (Rs 150) that comes with the prefix, Crostini OG. For something savoury, we order the devilled masala eggs (Rs 170), and the butter chicken variety (Rs 170). In addition, they also have a couple of weekly specials, where we spot chicken stroganoff (Rs 170) and paneer chilly (Rs 150), and quickly order the latter.

"

Devilled Masala Eggs

We're told our waiting time is 30 minutes, but the paan and the masala eggs chimney cones arrive in roughly 10 minutes. So, the waiting time an exaggeration or as we'd like to believe, it's just our lucky day.

The sugar-coated cone comes with a dollop of paan ice cream but unlike the varieties sold in the market, this one comes in layers. At first, you are treated to the candied fennel and gulkand, only to dive into a layer of milk and cream. The devilish masala eggs on the other hand, leaves us a tad disappointed, especially since we were warned of the spice, but the mixture of sliced boiled eggs, tomatoes, and onions feels more like an average omelette stuffed into a cone. The paneer chilly and butter chicken soon follow, and fare better. The spice element of the batter complements the cone well; it's bread-based with bursts of cheese.



Butter Chicken

Although for its tiny size, the pricing may seem expensive, it is enough to fill you up — the disadvantage being, it becomes difficult to try varieties at one go if one is actually hungry. Regardless, we leave contented having found a new taste in a locality with an otherwise limited cuisine.

AT Crostini 18, 34 Ramseth Naik Marg, Matharpakadi, Mazgaon.

CALL 8879404653

Email crostinimumbai@gmail.com

