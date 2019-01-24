Here's why Aamir Khan is always spotted with a pillow while travelling

bollywood

We can safely assume it was a long flight and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was keen to catch up on his sleep and reading if the tome in his hand is any indication

Aamir Khan

B-Town stars may be keen to make airport looks and travel in style, but Aamir Khan continues to make it with his pillow. After a hiatus, we spotted him with his must-have on the travel list.

What we couldn't help but notice is that the size has got larger. We can safely assume it was a long flight and Mr Perfectionist was keen to catch up on his sleep and reading if the tome in his hand is any indication. Aamir can't get sleep if the pillow is not right, so he prefers to carry one.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently promoting his next film, Rubaru Roshni. Earlier, Aamir Khan took to his social media saying that Aamir Khan Productions next film titled 'Rubaru Roshni' is all set to premiere this Republic day on Star Plus at 11 am.

Rubaru Roshni (face-to-face with light) is the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo', written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman, from Aamir's much-loved movie 'Rang De Basanti.' Naresh Iyer had even won the National Award for his vocals. Incidentally, the movie had also released on January 26, thirteen years ago.

Also Read: Aamir Khan: Getting back into shape for my next film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates