Here's why Aparshakti Khurana won't be dancing with Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana talks about why he won't groove with Varun Dhawan in next Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Aparshakti Khurana

After Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Aparshakti Khurana will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan again in Street Dancer 3D. Having shot the first schedule in Punjab, the actor is looking forward to join the unit in London.

"Varun and I share an amazing bond. The team is young, and always willing to help. The unfortunate part is that despite it being a dance-based film, I won't be seen shaking a leg as that does not align with my character. I am a semi-professional Bhangra dancer, so I am trying to convince Remo [D'Souza, director] to give me a few steps," he laughs.

Ask him if he's worried about being typecast as the sidekick, and Khurana says, "It's more important to do good roles rather than play the lead. After Dangal (2016), I turned down several offers that had me as the lead. Those projects haven't even seen the light of day."

Also read: Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan back together for Street Dancer 3D

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates