Here's why Ekta Kapoor's name won't appear in the credits of ALTBalaji's X.X.X

television

Ekta Kapoor's mother, Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with X.X.X considering its bold content

Ekta Kapoor

ALTBalaji is all set to present one of the steamiest shows with the upcoming 'X.X.X.' starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Sneha Arun and Pryanca Talukdar.

Featuring five explosive fantasies on ALTBalaji, the series showcases stories that would pique the interest of the viewers. Interestingly, the series wouldn't be featuring Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's name as a producer in credits.

Ekta Kapoor's mother, Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with X.X.X considering its bold content. Ekta always respects her and she never associates herself with anything without her mother's name. So, finally, it won't have both Ekta and Shobha's names in it.

X.X.X. presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth.

The digital medium offers freedom to the audience to showcase unadulterated, unfiltered and unconcerned content to the audience. ALTBalaji has time and again utilized the medium to present content based storylines that entertain a wide range of audience.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra And Ekta Kapoor Indulge In A Fun Conversation On Twitter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates