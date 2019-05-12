Here's why it's not the first Mother's Day for new mom Ekta Kapoor

television

Calling herself a mother of two, Ekta Kapoor has written a super cute caption on how she had become a mother three years ago when her nephew Laksshya was born

Ekta Kapoor with Laksshya and Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable picture on her official social media handle with her newborn son, Ravie and her nephew Laksshya on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Calling herself a mother of two, Ekta Kapoor has written a super cute caption on how she had become a mother three years ago when her nephew Laksshya was born and this year is not her first mother's day when she became a mother to son, Ravie! Sharing the same, India's 'content czarina' wrote, "First Mother’s Day as a mother naaaaah that was three years ago! #motheroftwo".

The picture shared by Ekta Kapoor is an overwhelming showcase of her happiness of being a mother to the kids. Ekta is so far, the first woman from the industry who chose an unconventional path for motherhood with surrogacy, beating away the contentions and is a happy single mother, indeed. Sharing an equal amount of affection for her nephew and her son, Ekta is definitely a proud mother of not one but two, as she rightly puts.

A game-changer in the Indian television industry, Ekta Kapoor recently joined the league of 500+ global leaders and marked her debut on LinkedIn. Being the only content creator from India on the platform, Ekta is surely a trailblazer in the true sense.

Being a single mother through surrogacy, which again stayed a process untouched by the women of the country so far - Ekta is not just an inspiration on the work front, but is a true influencer in every walk of life where she leads the path for not just motherhood but womanhood.

Ekta Kapoor had recently shared a cute picture on her Instagram account that had got everyone talking. In the picture, one can see new mom, Ekta Kapoor, holding her son Ravie in her arms while nephew Laksshya is busy watching television.

View this post on Instagram My boys ! Two sons !!! #mysunandmoon A post shared by Erkâ¤ï¸rek (@ektaravikapoor) onApr 28, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie, was born on January 27 via surrogacy and she had issued a statement to announce her happiness. "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," read the statement.

She had further written: "Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

Also read: Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: There will be no mud-slinging, says Ekta Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates