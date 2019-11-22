Here's why Monika Bhadoriya, aka Bawri, is quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

All of the characters in the superhit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have their own fan following. Many people who watch the show consider these characters to be their family members. After more than a decade of the show being aired on the telly, certain changes have started happening on it.

After the exit of Disha Vakani (Daya Ben) and Nidhi Bhanushali (Sonu Bhide), Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show has followed suit. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. According to SpotboyE.com Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike. However, things didn't work out, following which she left the show. Speaking to the portal, Monika said, "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it."

She further added, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

Monika entered the show six years ago as the love interest of Baga, an employee of Gada Electronics. Her witty one-liners and fun banter with Jethaa Lal made her a household name.

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit to concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Recently, Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter in the show is on maternity leave, expecting her first baby with Malav Rajda.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break but didn't return even after two years. During an episode shot during Navratri, she made a brief appearance on the show albeit through a video call between her and Jethaa Lal.

