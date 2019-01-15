Here's why Sonu Sood cannot stop smiling

bollywood

If box office figures are testimony, Sonu Sood certainly knows that being bad can also be good

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood latest release, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, has certainly brought some cheer to the box office and has crossed Rs 200-crore. Riding high on the success of the masala entertainer, Sood is beaming with joy as he continues to reap praise for his dumdaar portrayal of Durva Ranade, who challenges Simmba, aka Ranveer Singh.

From Dabangg to Simmba, Sood has excelled in pulling off powerful and impactful characters. He complemented the lead protagonists of the blockbusters. The fitness freak, who has always believed in quality over quantity, has time-and-again proven his acting credibility down South too, opting for distinct and entertaining roles, each time.



Sonu Sood in stills from Simmba

With Simmba grossing the Rs 200 crore-mark, following Dabangg and Happy New Year, which achieved the same feat, the actor can be counted among the most versatile, bankable and the hottest baddies, ever.

A source close to the actor says, "The humongous success of Simmba has cemented Sonu's position at the box office and he is certainly the first choice of producers and directors looking for powerful and challenging characters."

Says Amod Mehra, "Sonu is a director's actor. Over the years, he has shone through powerful characters and done justice to them, be it with roles like Chedi Singh in Dabangg, or Durva Ranade in Simmba, or the challenging one that he played in Arundhati. He is one of the most versatile actors." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh adds, "Sonu is a powerhouse performer and has started the year on a great note. The success of Simmba has once again proved that he is a bankable actor."

