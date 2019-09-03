Here's why this weekend has been really very lucky for Shraddha Kapoor!

Shraddha Kapoor is having the busiest year and here's all the reason why is that so. With juggling between the shoot to squeezing in family time between the travels, Shraddha has done it all with a smile.

Shraddha has been continuously juggling between shoots in the first half of the year for her upcoming movies Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3. While in the other half of the year, Shraddha will be super busy with promoting both the movies.

But, there is another reason for the actress to be elated as this weekend has turned out to be really lucky for her.

Her film Saaho has had a fantastic weekend in terms of box office collection by crossing a whopping 79.08 crores and interestingly, it also marked the first anniversary of her film Stree. Her Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao took to his Twitter account and thanked his fans for the love. He wrote, "It's #1YearofStree today. Can't thank you guys enough for giving so much love to our labour of love, horror and comedy. @ShraddhaKapoor #Dinoo @rajndk."

Both, Stree and Saaho have been extremely well received by the audience. Shraddha has also been praised across platforms for her performance in both the films. Speaking about Saaho, the multilingual film's Hindi business was Rs 14.20 crore at the box office on its fourth day (Monday). The action drama has smoothly passed the Monday-test with flying colours.

Also starring Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and Mandira Bedi, the film easily crossed the Rs 93 crore mark in merely four days. With tomorrow's collections, the film might cross the coveted 100 crore mark in five days (these are Hindi version figures).

Meanwhile, Shraddha has kept herself busy with various projects. After Saaho, she is now gearing up for the release of Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Chhichhore will test Shraddha's versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

