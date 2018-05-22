High-level doctors' team to probe Nipah virus deaths in Kerala
The high-level team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been asked to assist the Kerala government and closely monitor the situation.
Animal Husbandry department and forest officials put a bat into a container after catching it inside a well in Kozhikode. Pic/AFP
The Union Health Ministry has sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala's Kozhikode district to probe the rising number of cases and reported deaths due to the Nipah virus.
The high-level team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been asked to assist the Kerala government and closely monitor the situation. "We are closely monitoring the situation. I have spoken to Tourism Minister K J Alphons and Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, and assured them all support of the central government. I have also dispatched a central team to assist the state government and initiate required steps," Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in a statement from Geneva.
Union Minister K J Alphons hails from the southern state. The multi-disciplinary team constituted by the ministry reached Kerala on Monday. It's being headed by the NCDC's director.
The virus
Nipah virus infection in humans has a range of clinical presentations, from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory syndrome and fatal encephalitis, according to the WHO. NiV is also capable of causing disease in pigs and other animals.
