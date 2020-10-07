Himansh Kohli: I don't know why all of Neha's cryptic posts were associated with me

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar were once in a relationship and the two never denied dating each other. They even used to share their pictures on social media with adorable and lovable captions. And then they parted ways and spoke about that too.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, Kohli has spoken about the singer and also talked about her reports of tying the knot. He first talked about her cryptic posts and said, "I don't know why all her cryptic posts were associated with me when I know for a fact that she wasn't referring to me. Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason."

He added, "Besides, relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened."

When asked about what he has to say about her wedding reports, he stated, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

However, a source revealed recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the reports are all false. It said, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."

Neha Kakkar's friend further added, "No she's not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don't know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?"

