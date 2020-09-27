Himanshi Khurana: Have been tested COVID-19 positive even after taking proper precautions

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter account and informed all her fans that she tested positive for COVID-19. She put out two tweets about the same. In the first tweet, she said, "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions .As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening." (sic)

In the second tweet, she wrote- "I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care." (sic)

In July this year, while speaking to Times of India, she even talked about the low phase of her life and having PCOS. She said, "I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight."

She then stated how she began getting panic attacks and said, "There was a time last month that I started getting panic attacks, then I had to take counselling, I met a psychiatrist. I am mentally very strong and deep down I know that this is show business and I have to take care of myself. It took two weeks of healing to get better. There were people who didn't even know me, but they were still writing nasty things about me and I was very depressed."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana's Cryptic Post On Instagram Leave Fans In Frenzy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news