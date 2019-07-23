Heeriye song from Happy Hardy and Heer released on Himesh's birthday

music

Himesh Reshammiya dons two roles, that of a Gujarati NRI and a Punjabi Munda in this film, Happy Hardy and Heer

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Singer Himesh Reshammiya, who is known to be the super-hit machine of India with 700 blockbuster songs to his credit released first song 'Heeriye' from his upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. The song was released on the occasion of his birthday. Himesh Reshammiya is extremely delighted as the film, Happy Hardy and Heer's trailer received a great response for its music. Himesh's movie 'Happy Hardy and Heer's first song Heeriye is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The makers claim that Heeriye is the perfect gift to all the music lovers across the world.

Watch the song here:

Himesh Reshammiya also took to his Instagram account to share the song. He wrote: "Enjoy 'Heeriye' longer cut, cheers!"

Sharing his happiness, Himesh Reshammiya said, "It is all due to God's blessings that I have achieved so much in life and I will be forever grateful about that. I'm very happy with the response the musical teaser of Happy Hardy and Heer and the response to my TV show which has rated so well. We will be focusing on releasing the songs of the film before the trailer is launched officially next month, so that the music of the film is a hit before the release of the film which is very rare these days. Each song from the movie is a beautiful melody for all music lovers universally and Happy Hardy and Heer is a film I'm very proud of. The look, music and the performances of each character have come out to be amazing, along with the fine work by the director Raka. I am thankful to my producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand for always being so supportive and having full faith in this project."

