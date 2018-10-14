Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed yesterday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babgund area of the south Kashmir district during the night after inputs of the presence of militants in the area, an officer said.

He added that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant fired on the forces, who then retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, the militant was killed in the morning, the officer confirmed.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Sabir Ahmad Dar. Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, the officer said, adding that the operation has been called off.

Terrorists shoot cop dead in Baramulla

Terrorists shot dead a policeman in his house in the Sopore township of J&K's Baramulla district, the police said yesterday. Militants barged in the house of Javid Ahmad Lone at Warpora on Friday and fired at him, an officer said.

