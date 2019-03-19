Holi 2019: These restaurants offer unique desserts and drinks for the festival

food

Celebrate the festival of colours with unique desserts and drinks prepared specially for the occasion at different restaurants around Mumbai

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye



Thandai tart

The tart of making thandai

Imagine the goodness of a biscuit-y tart marrying the rich and creamy flavours of thandai, which gets a silky texture in the form of a ganache. The thandai tart ('135), made with a mixed nuts tart and whipped thandai ganache topped with fresh rose petals, chopped nuts and silver varq, is just that and is available at a quaint little café in Vile Parle. "We wanted to recreate thandai in the form of a dessert and re-imagined as a crisp tart shell loaded with thandai cream," shares Parvinder Singh, owner of the café.

At Garde Manger Café, Paranjape Nagar, Vile Parle.

Time 10 am to 10 pm

Call 7045004488

Flavours of Maharashtra

"Today, people want traditional dishes with a touch of modern cuisine. We strive to combine both so as to satisfy our customer," says chef Ajay Chopra talking about the puran poli ice cream ('235). The sweet treat features on the festive menu of Chopra's newly launched restaurant. It comprises puran poli-flavoured ice cream along with a pista lavache and coconut and jaggery sauce.

At White Charcoal, The Empresa Hotel, off New Link Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 9819902169 (this dessert is available only on request)

A mousse bouche

Moussetruck is a dessert shop that started out as a passion project for Ushra Shah and Sahil Vora when they were in college together in 2015. Mousse being their specialty, this year, the duo have created a decadent thandai mousse ('70 for a cup) with saffron, elaichi, pistachios, pepper, melon seeds, almonds and cashews. "Thandai is the essence of Holi, and the best way to depict the festival is to replicate the flavour of the cool drink," Vora tells us.

At Moussetruck, VP Road, Andheri West.

Time 10 am to 9 pm

Call 7738506007

Thandai goes to France

The customary Holi drink and a quintessential French confection come together to become thandai macaron ('65 per piece). Rachel Goenka, the creator of the sweet treat and the founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company, tells us, "Thandai is synonymous with Holi. So, I decided to do a macaron around the drink. Plus, the shells allow me to play with a lot of colours, which is what this festival is all about."

At The Sassy Teaspoon (Bandra, Juhu, Lower Parel, Nariman Point, Goregaon East).

Time 11 am to 12 pm

Call 7666222888

Rang Barse On Thandi

Berry berry cool

At this Sindhi eatery, thandai gets a cool twist to become strawberry mint thandai ('180). Founder Sannat Ahuja says, "This thandai is a blend of almonds, poppy and melon seeds, spicy pepper corns and elaichi blended with mint leaves and strawberry."

At Juss by Sindhful (Khar and Lower Parel).

Time 11.30 am to 4 pm; 7pm to 11.30 pm

Call 9820949394

Paan pasand

While some might not love the strong kick of flavours in a paan, we enjoy it. Having relished the taste in the form of a ruby red candy for years, we are excited to see what a paan pista thandai milk ('90) tastes like. "We wanted to celebrate Holi by serving delicious and refreshing flavour of thandai that are made using our in-house recipes. Our drinks are created by my mother Usha, who is also the co-founder," says Parth Kesarwani of Pistacia, an out-of-home brand that specialises in flavoured milk, thandai and kulfi.

At Pistacia.

Call 9820287355 (delivery)

A touch of saffron

The cool milky beverage is synonymous with the festival of colours, but it is more than just a delicious drink. Holi is not complete without a glass of thandai, which is also a cool and an energetic drink. The addition of nuts and dried fruits not only helps in elevating the taste of the thandai, but also gives energy.

The spices make it an ideal immunity booster and lend digestive properties to the drink," explains Paras Menariya, chef at The Culture House. Here, the kesariya thandai ('249) is prepared with dried fruits and spices and flavoured with saffron. You can add bhang to it or simply enjoy it as is.

At The Culture House, Soni Building, opposite Bharati Vidya Bhavan, Girgaum.

Time 11 am to 11.30 pm

Call 23614466

Flower power

Thangabali, which is known for dishing out authentic South Indian fare, has created a unique drink for the fun festival. Here, the hibiscus thandai ('180) is prepared with almond paste, honey, basil, mint and spices. It has a rich texture with floral notes, making it a must-try this season.

At Thangabali (Bandra West, Mahim West, Andheri West).

Time 7 am to 12 am

Call 24474499 (Mahim)

