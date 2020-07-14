Home Calling! Mouni Roy finally says 'tata' to Abu Dhabi, shares video from the flight!

Mouni Roy was stuck in Abu Dhabi for over four months. Due to the lockdown that was imposed worldwide after the Coronavirus pandemic, she was not able to travel back home. She even spoke about the same in an interview recently and said, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

And now taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video where she could be seen wearing a face mask on the flight. Yes, she's all set to be back to India and the video that she shared with her fans was aptly titled 'tata'. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Tata âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onJul 13, 2020 at 2:17am PDT

After seeing the video, a lot of her fans commented on the video with a red heart and the fire emoji. One user wrote- "You are my favourite." (sic)

Roy, if you follow her Instagram account, has been trying out different things during this lockdown. From watering plants to reading books to even trying her hands in singing, she has done it all and can be doing a lot of other stuff in the future too. On the work front, she was last seen in Made In China and will now be seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

