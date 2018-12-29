Homeless woman found dead in central Delhi

national

Representational picture

The body of a homeless woman was found on a footpath near Lady Irwin College at Mandi House in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police were informed about the body at around 2 am, they said. The woman aged between 35 and 40. There were burn injuries on the body. However, the wounds were not fresh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

A plastic bag containing food items was found near the body, he said, adding that no foul play is suspected. Police suspect that the woman died due to health issues or cold weather, the officer said.

