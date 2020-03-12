Homi Adajania: Was clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film, Angrezi Medium, is just about to hit theatres and the film has already created a lot of buzz about the sweet story between a father and his daughter. Directed by Home Adajania, who has also directed films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny, Angrezi Medium is touted to be Irrfan Khan's comeback film after a sabbatical of over a year.

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Homi Adajania revealed that he only ever wanted to make Angrezi Medium with Irrfan. He shares, "While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish."

When asked how he felt about Irrfan making a comeback after such a long time, Homi says, "A legend doesn't come back. He's always there."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was in the UK undergoing treatment for the same. His first film after returning to India after the treatment is Angrezi Medium, and fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to see him back on the big screen.

Reports suggest that Irrfan would be taking a health break after Angrezi Medium. A source revealed, "It shall remain so for at least another year or so. The medical procedure has made Irrfan very weak. His energy level was exhausted during the making of Angrezi Medium. So yes he won't be taking up any more acting assignments for some time now."

