Hope Irrfan Khan watches Blackmail with us next month: Abhinay Deo

Blackmail director says Irrfan Khan is in good spirits as he undergoes treatment for neuroendocrine tumour



Abhinay Deo

Even though Irrfan Khan had urged fans to not speculate about his "rare disease", social media went into a frenzy soon after the actor revealed that he needed medical attention. Rumour mills were abuzz with news that Khan was battling liver cancer or brain tumour, but the actor put suggestions to rest yesterday by revealing that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. Khan's condition had kept him away from the promotions of his upcoming thriller, Blackmail. However, director Abhinay Deo, who met the actor after he spoke about his condition, says Khan wants the film to release as per schedule.

"Irrfan saw the movie a month ago, and loved the final edit. We had considered deferring the release, and spoke to him about it, but Irrfan doesn't want us to do so. He said the film should release as initially planned, and should not suffer because of his absence," Deo says, adding that the decision to launch the track, Badla, yesterday, was also taken after his meeting with the actor. Even as he undergoes treatment, Deo says Khan is in "good spirits". "He's away [from India] for treatment. We should respect the family's privacy. We pray that he join us in watching the film on April 6."

