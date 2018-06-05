Horse racing: Derby winner Rochester dead

The tragic end for the champion horse came yesterday afternoon when he breathed his last after spending three agonizing days at the equine hospital in Pune



Rochester, who upset the apple cart of fancied horses to score a shock victory in the grade 1 Indian Derby in February at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, is no more. The tragic end for the champion horse came yesterday afternoon when he breathed his last after spending three agonizing days at the equine hospital in Pune.

In a freak accident Friday last week, the Derby winner had injured himself during early morning exercise at the Pune racecourse. Rochester had reared violently, falling backwards, resulting in serious injury to his head. The champion racehorse never recovered from the trauma despite best efforts of reputed veterinarians like Dr Phiroz Khambatta, Dr Pandurang, Dr Anil Lahane and Dr Anil Kumar.

Rochester's courageous victory in the Indian Derby will remain etched in the memory of his fans. In the hands of jockey Chotu Singh Jodha, the friendless Rochester had produced an astounding gallop to overhaul favourite Lady In Lace (Suraj Narredu up) in front of the grand stand to the cheers of nearly 25,000 racing fans on the first Sunday of February this year. Besides inscribing his own name in the Derby scroll of honour, the Hazara stud-bred horse also gave all his connections--jockey Jodha, trainer Sunderji and owner A A Peerbhoy--their first taste of Derby success.

