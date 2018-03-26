Horse Racing: Double glory for Sandesh, Zeeshan

Two jockeys and two trainers dominated the Sunday afternoon at the Mahalaxmi racetrack; all four scoring a brace each on the eight-race card



Two jockeys and two trainers dominated the Sunday afternoon at the Mahalaxmi racetrack; all four scoring a brace each on the eight-race card. Jockey A Sandesh bagged two of the four trophy races, winning the K M Munshi trophy with Clymene, and then immediately following it up with New England in the R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million astride New England.

Apprentice H Zeeshan wasted no time in emulating Sandesh when he picked up the next two races on the card with Alyaties (Shaman Motors Trophy) & Flower Dust (Raza Ali Plate - Div II). Both his winners carried the silks of Jaydev Mody and were trained by Mansoor Shah who also thus scored a double on the card.

The other trainer to share the day's honours with Mansoor Shah was veteran Imtiaz Sait who had not only saddled New England mentioned above, but also Gold Bond whom jockey Neeraj Rawal drove for a wire-to-wire victory in the opening event of the card.

While only two public choices obliged (Clymene & New England), all the remaining six races saw astronomical amounts of the so-called smart money going down the drain. Barring Nobleman and Pathan who somehow managed to finish second and third respectively, all the other gambles--Gdansk, Frivolous, Stallone & Shakin Stevens--failed to save even the place money.

