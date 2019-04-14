Horse racing: Gallantry tipped for Stylecracker Million

Updated: Apr 14, 2019, 07:56 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Gallantry, trained by Malesh Narredu and to be ridden by P Trevor, appears to have the best credentials to win the event

Representational picture

The curtain will finally come down today on the five-month long Mumbai racing season 2018-19. The Stylecracker Million, a seven-furlong contest for three-year-old horses, is slated as the prime event of the final day's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Gallantry, trained by Malesh Narredu and to be ridden by P Trevor, appears to have the best credentials to win the event.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Trainers Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1000m)
Furiosa 1, Romantic Eyes 2, Bee Quirky 3.

Trainers Trophy - Div I (Class V; 1000m)
Democrat 1, Outstanding 2, Thea's Pet 3.

Girl From Ipanema Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Agrami 1, Caesar 2, Romanesque 3.

StyleCracker Million (For 3y; 1400m)
Gallantry 1, Silver Flames 2, Princess Annabel 3.

Goodbye Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Lovely Fairy 1, Rospomare 2, Cristo Boss 3.

Racing Officials Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Alpine Express 1, Royston Rock 2, Cezanne 3.

Godspeed Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Excellent Sorrento 1, Cormorant 2, Arc Shine 3.

Goodbye Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Regal Shot 1, Deccan King 2, Laburnum 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Gallantry (4-1)
Upsets: Cray Cray (1-6) & Kimberella (3-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

