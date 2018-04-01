Horse Racing: Madagascar favourite for JD & Peggy Banatwala Cup

The Pesi Shroff-trained Madagascar, who posted a sensational victory on debut when he displayed incredible acceleration, is tipped to win the J D & Peggy Banatwala Cup, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race evening card



Though the Phoenix Tower - Taralaya three-year-old is switching from six furlongs to mile, his style of running indicates that he will relish the longer trip more, and should not have any stamina issues. He will have to, however, be wary of stablemate Merlin (P Trevor up) who is now going out with an equipment change (Tongue Strap on), and the Vishal Gaikwad-trained Patriots Day (A Sandesh up) who has been putting in some decent spurts on the trial track.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

J D & Peggy Banatwalla Cup (For 3y; 1600m)

Madagascar 1, Merlin 2, Patriots Day 3.

P B Avasia Plate (Class II; 1800m)

Caprisca 1, Lord Of The Sea 2, Selfie Star 3.

V R Menon Plate (Class V; 2000m)

Silver Moon 1, Komandant 2, Master Of Studies 3.

Rustomji Byramji Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Firenze 1, Fribourg 2, Dusky Siren 3.

Prince Jehan Plate (Class III; 1000m)

Oracle 1, Wise Child 2, Princess P 3.

Regal Equity Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Hudson 1, Collegium 2, Sassy Lass 3.

Rustomji Byramji Trophy - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Sensex 1, Rousseau 2, Bounty Queen 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Madagascar (1-1)



Upsetx: Poetry In Motion (3-5) & Rare Silver (4-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

