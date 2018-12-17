Horse Racing: Sir Cecil maintains unbeaten status

other-sports

Three-year-old Sir Cecil, in the hands of David Allan, almost made an exhibition match out of the Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), the second Classic of the current Mumbai season that was run at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. The S Padmanabhan-trained Win Legend - Elusive Trust progeny, who came here from the south after winning all his seven races, added yet another stylish victory to his career tally. In the process, Sir Cecil also crossed the Rs 3-crore mark in stakes earned so far.

Easy does it

Racing in the colours of breeder and owner of Tegbir Brar of Dashmesh stud, Sir Cecil was cynosure of all eyes right from the moment he entered the Mahalaxmi paddock minutes before the big race. Weighing slightly over half a ton (509 kg), Sir Cecil took a level jump from the gates as the starter flagged them off. David Allan astride the unbeaten champion soon stalked Excellent (Neeraj up) who set the pace, with Star Superior (Suraj Narredu up), perceived as the main challenger to Sir Cecil, following closely.

Allan grabbed the lead soon on turning for home even as Suraj Narredu put Star Superior into top gear and started bridging the gap. But Sir Cecil quickened so well that an all out effort by Suraj and Star Superior failed to raise any hope. In the last 30 meters Sir Cecil was eased up by the rider, still sparing a decisive length-and-a-quarter to Star Superior, with the rest of the field more than half a dozen lengths away.

Returning home

"We will take him back to Bangalore now," winning trainer S Padmanabhan told mid-day after the race when asked about future plans for Sir Cecil. It may be noted that Sir Cecil had given a miss to the Bangalore 2000 Guineas, held onSaturday at Bangalore, to take a shot at the more prestigious Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas at Mahalaxmi.

"His next big target will be the Bangalore Derby (Jan 26)," the trainer added, "after which we will bring him back to Mahalaxmi for the Gr 1 Indian Derby (Feb 3)."

