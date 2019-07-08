Search

Hotelier Rohit Vig misbehaves with Esha Gupta?

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 10:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On Instagram, Esha Gupta shared: "This guy was literally raping me with his eyes. He was requested to behave on three [occasions]. Who is this future rapist? His name is Rohit, he owns St Regis in Goa."

A dinner outing with friends left a bitter taste for Esha Gupta, who accused a hotelier of staring at her "all night". The actress went on a Twitter rant to share her ordeal. Sharing a picture of the concerned person on her Twitter account, she wrote: "If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel... #RohitVig you're a swine.. he deserves to rot (sic)."

Esha further tweeted, "Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough."

In her last tweet, she wrote, "It's not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay."

