How do I cool down my possessive boyfriend?

My boyfriend is extremely possessive about me and tends to be very aggressive around other men who have conversations with me. A week ago, he got into an argument with my boss at a restaurant, simply because my boss was speaking to me. This is very embarrassing and he needs to stop it. How do I get him to calm down?

Your boyfriend seems to believe, like a lot of men do, that a relationship is the equivalent of owning their girlfriends in some way. Ask him to back off in private, then do it in public if he doesn't get it, so he understands that you have a right to speak to anyone you choose to.

I met a girl on Facebook four months ago. She is 24, well educated, beautiful and married. She lives with her husband. We love each other a lot and have met once. She has promised to come to me soon. I met her husband as well and had an argument with him. I told him I was in love with her a lot. She calls and messages me constantly now, saying she will come very soon, but there is no concrete move on this happening. What could be the reason for this? I can't live without her for a second. What do I do?

— A.K.

This sounds extremely strange to me. If I understand your question correctly, you want to know why a girl you have only met just once in your life isn't leaving her husband for you. On what basis have you arrived at the idea that you can't live without her for a second, considering you seem to have managed so far? Do you expect her lawful husband to encourage you to leave with his wife? Do you expect this girl to abandon her marriage for someone she has met just once? I'm not sure how you expect me to help in any way. Please speak to a family member or close friend about this.

