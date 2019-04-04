How Esha Gupta prepped up for One Day: Justice Delivered

bollywood

Esha Gupta on interacting with female officers for her act in One Day: Justice Delivered

Esha Gupta

Her cop act in Prakash Jha's Chakravyuh (2012) behind her, Esha Gupta is set to slip into the uniform again for her forthcoming film, One Day: Justice Delivered. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the offering sheds light on a special officer in the crime branch as she investigates the disappearance of a series of high profile individuals in Delhi.

In a bid do to up her performance, Gupta decided to walk an extra mile and interact with a group of female police officers as prep. "Playing a cop comes with its share of responsibility when compared to playing regular fictional characters. It was mandatory to portray such a character in its truest form, and give the audience an insight into the lives of women in the police force."

With her character belonging to the interiors of North India, Gupta aspired to nab the nuances of women from the region. "I spent a week observing, among other things, their body language and ability to tackle situations. I met them during their time off as well, to see how they live their lives and maintain a work-life balance."

A source tells mid-day that the actor interacted with officers who primarily work on human-trafficking cases, to acquire an understanding of their experiences.

