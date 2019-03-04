How many cakes did Shraddha Kapoor cut?

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor had a great birthday. She celebrated her day on her film sets and it looks like she had fun nonetheless

Shraddha Kapoor on the set of Chhichhore in Mumbai

Yesterday, Shraddha Kapoor turned 32. The actor kickstarted her big day on the set of Street Dancer 3D in London. She then took off for Mumbai. There was another cake-cutting mid-air.



On the set of Street Dancer 3D in London



At Mumbai airport; (right) on board the flight

Fans greeted her with cakes at Mumbai airport too. This was followed by a celebration on the set of Chhichhore. She also cut cakes with family and pals. Talk of a sugar rush.

Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor has been quite busy with her schedule. She has three big films coming up in 2019: Saaho alongside Prabhas, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha Kapoor also has a big project - a biopic on Saina Nehwal - coming up sometime later this year. The actress has been whooshing from one film set to another and had a working birthday this year.

But a working birthday didn't stop Shraddha from celebrating her day! The makers of Saaho released an action-packed trailer that showed leading lady Shraddha in a whole new badass light. The cast and crew of Street Dancer 3D gave the actress a pre-birthday surprise as well by getting her a cake.

Looks like Shraddha's friends, fans and co-workers know just how to make her birthday special!

