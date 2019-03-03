What has the team of Street Dancer 3D planned for birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor?

bollywood

We're sure co-star Varun Dhawan will make it super special for Shraddha Kapoor. The actress is set to have a working birthday this year



Shraddha Kapoor turns 32 today. She is shooting for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D in London. The actor is slated to celebrate on the set. Co-star Varun Dhawan will make it special. The actor loves working birthdays but we are sure D'Souza will make it a day to remember with cakes enough to feed the unit.

The Stree actress is also busy filming her trilingual film Saaho alongside Prabhas. The Saaho team, too, released a new trailer today to celebrate Shraddha Kapoor's birthday. The actress will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the action film.

Besides Saaho and Street Dancer, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Chhichhore featuring an ensemble cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar and Siddharth Narayan. Shraddha also has Saina Nehwal's biopic, Saina, that she's filming.

Looks like it's going to be a busy year for Shraddha Kapoor! Coming back to Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor had shared a poster of her look from the film, which shows her in a hip hopper look:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor had impressed the audience with their dance moves in ABCD 2. After wooing the audience with their charismatic dance moves, the duo is back with another dance film, which is touted to be the biggest dance film ever made in India.

