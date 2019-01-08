How Mukesh and Nita Ambani immortalised daughter Isha's wedding

national

Manish Malhotra, who designed Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony, reveals how the Ambani's eternalised their daughter's wedding - through a unique coffee table book

The Ambani Family

Mukesh and Nita Ambani made their daughter Isha's wedding a memorable one through a unique coffee table book which showcases the work of 108 traditional Indian crafts thousands of other artisans.

Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal at the Ambani residence in Antilia, was one of the biggest and lavish weddings ever seen in India. The pre-wedding ceremony was designed by Manish Malhotra, Bollywood's favourite designer. Apart from designing bespoke ensembles for Ambani family and their guests, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more, he and Nita Ambani together created whole sangeet ceremony.

And now, Manish Malhotra just revealed the unique way the Ambani’s eternalized their daughter's wedding - through a unique coffee table book. Nita and Mukesh Ambani invited thousands of artisans and 108 traditional Indian crafts to showcase their work at the Swadesh Bazaar set up at the sangeet venue.

According to IndiaToday, the Ambani couple said, "The joyous occasion has given us an opportunity to not just provide livelihoods to thousands of such artisans, but also showcase their rare works from every nook and corner of India, for your interest, appreciation and support. Leading this creative extravaganza is Manish Malhotra, India’s finest couturier and someone whose interest and knowledge in Indian crafts is unparalleled. This book is an attempt to chronicle all that Manish and his team have relentlessly created, and also to highlight the beauty of 108 traditional Indian crafts that the Reliance Foundation has been unstintingly supporting over all years. Gratitude and Warmth, Mr. Mukesh and Mrs.Nita Ambani."

Manish Malhotra said, "Our collaboration over this project has led us to encourage artisans and generate livelihoods for thousands of Kaarigars in every nook and corner of India, be it an embroidery workshop in Kolkata or furniture studio in Jaipur. Every small thing that you'll see and appreciate at the sangeet, from the napkins and the upholstery to the stationery and the uniforms, has been designed and handcrafted to showcase the finest Indian art techniques. The creative satisfaction that I and my team have felt in putting together this grand celebration of Indian and culture is unmatched. I’ll miss the hours and hours of discussions that I had with Nita & Mukesh Bhai over endless cups of tea while planning every step of this celebration with sheer love and dedication."

