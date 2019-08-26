How protein powders can be eaten in five different ways

health-fitness

There are multiple ways to eat protein powder. They are as follows...

Protein powders are a great way to boost muscle growth and enhance performance during workouts. It's an excellent way to get an ample amount of protein in your diet. Not just this, there are many proven health benefits of protein powder as well. The market is flooded with a variety of protein powders but before you go on purchasing, have a thorough knowledge of the product and read the ingredients carefully.

The easiest way to include protein powder in your daily diet is through protein shake or smoothies. But the use of this powder is not restricted just to drinks, it goes far beyond that. Ravi Rohra Chief Operating Officer of Scitron suggests multiple ways to eat protein powder

Whey cookies or whey doughnuts

Instead, of gulping on fried snacks while hungry start eating delicious whey cookies/doughnuts. Filled with healthy ingredients likes oats and whey, cookies are a perfect and nutritious way to satiate your hunger pangs. Doughnuts may sound like a sugar bomb but you can go for banana whey donuts which are highly packed with nutrients and are gluten-free.

A healthy protein-rich soup

Too tired to make a healthy dish or want some quick delicious refreshment? A bowl of healthy delicious soup is a perfect way to revive yourself. You can add a spoon full of protein powder in soup making it more protein-rich. You can also add the protein powder to thicken the soup.

Protein powder pancakes

Pancakes are an excellent go-to recipe when you are late for work or are in a rush. It's not just delicious but by adding protein powder you can make it healthier. It's a perfect blend of nutrients which includes banana, protein powder, eggs, and on top sprinkle it with some maple syrup if needed.

Protein filled Salad

With fruits and vegetables, salad is a wholesome dish, full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. But fruits and vegetables contain only a small amount of nutrients. So, to make your bowl of salad more nutrition-packed, sprinkle it with some protein powder. It will not just quench your hunger but will also meet your daily protein needs.

Mashed potato recipe

A potato is loved by all but due to the presence of a high amount of fat, a majority of people avoid eating it. We are here with a potato-dish which is filled with higher protein levels. You can have it as a side dish. Blend mashed potatoes and milk together. Add a good amount of protein powder and mix it thoroughly. Your mashed potato dish is ready with a less amount of fats and more amount of proteins.

Get ready with your kitchen equipment and start preparing for these delicious recipes filled with nutrition. Make sure to add protein powder in your daily diet for the healthy growth of muscles.

