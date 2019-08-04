'How the 'concrete jungle' made Rishi Kapoor remember home!

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor

As his homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India which he confessed in his latest tweet. It has been almost 10 months that the actor has been in New York seeking treatment for an unknown health condition and the actor seemed to miss watching the sky in the "concrete jungle".

"Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky," the actor shared in his tweet. However, he took a stroll by a riverside a day ago where he was able to gaze at the sky after long and what reminded him of home was an "aircraft" flying above.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don’t get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

"Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home," Rishi wrote in the tweet.

Apparently, the actor can't wait to come back home. However, to keep away his homesickness, a slew of celebrities from the celluloid world had paid their visits to Rishi. And the latest ones joining the bandwagon were Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh.

They were accompanied by veteran actor Anupam Kher who is currently shooting in New York City. From Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, all the big names that one can think of had visited the actor in NYC.

Meanwhile, while he is waiting to return to his country soon, he was seen in the recently released film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' which marked his comeback after long in Bollywood. Smeep Kang's directorial hit the big screens on July 19.

