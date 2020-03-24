Coronavirus outbreak: How to keep yourself fit when quarantined

As individuals deal with unprecedented corona virus quarantine many are wondering how to remain fit and healthy, both physically and mentally. Quarantine is likely to induce a lot of stress and anxiety. Exercising or just being physically active is a great way to head off that stress.



Build immunity through POISON B - Prevention Of Infection Seeding Optimal Nasal Breathing. Increase the body immunity & keep the respiratory tract free from the seeding & incubation of the virus. Breath in and out rapidly 20 to 30 times. This will warm up your nasal passage. Adenoids behind the nose have a lymph drain so they will drain well and virus will get eliminated.

For exercises during the quarantine, "Mahabandh" is suggested as yoga asana during this pandemic time. This yogic practice is three major bandhas together - jalandhara bandha (chin lock), uddiyana bandha (abdominal lock) and mula bandha (root lock).

This asana promotes a sense of balance, elevates one's level of consciousness and boosts mental clarity and power. Physical health benefits of ‘ Maha bandha ‘ is it promotes immunity, regulates thyroid function, strengthens internal organs, promotes core strength and energizes the body.

Sit in silence with ‘Sukhasana’ and simply letting the breathe go and breathing in slowly is good. Being in a meditative pose it has relaxing effects and also works to build physical and mental equilibrium. The asana is very helpful in reducing stress and anxiety.

Thereafter getting into postures like ‘bhujangasana‘ is very good for mental stability and also helps relieve stress and fatigue. Then doing a posture of double ‘pavana muktasana‘ is also very good because you breath out all anxieties from your stomach and between your stomach and heart from the mani pura chakra from the vacuum, the solar plexes.

‘Tadasana‘ is very good as that gets stability to the spin and firmness in the ground being anchored feeling sense of security. It increases awareness and steadies breathing to strengthen the respiratory system. And Chakras as in, halasana, sarvangasana they all help blood flow into the head and calms the brain. So they improve neural activity and the blood flowing in a regulated way into the brains will open up facets of brain. Which in turn open up facets of confidence and build your personality, boost your personality bring about conviction, improve your creative thinking process just by improving your neural firing and improving the connection of your synapsis.

Staying nutritionally balanced and mentally sharp is as important as staying physically toned. Drink "Kadhas" - Make a Kadha which is a mixture of ginger powder, tulsi leaves and circumen and drink it to build immunity.

Meditate to stabilise your mind. Meditation is the best way to take care of your whole self. Meditation makes our lives more meaningful and provides a natural healing...

By Dr. Mickey Mehta – Global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach.

