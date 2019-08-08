How to overcome challenges and anxiety as female entrepreneur

culture

A female entrepreneur has more challenges than men - work, home and family responsibilities

When times get challenging, one can get nervous and think of giving up. However, it's those who persevere who rise up to the top. Stress and difficulties are natural when you are an entrepreneur and when you want to accomplish something great in life. Doing a job is different than being an entrepreneur. If you fail in a job you may quit and search for another. However, for an entrepreneur much more is at stake. A female entrepreneur has more challenges than men - work, home and family responsibilities. Most people have doubts about the competence of female entrepreneurs in the comparatively male dominant society.

Owning up responsibility and building trust with the people helps. We learn from our own and others' mistakes. Having realistic plans and expectations is a must. There were many challenges while setting up the cafe. It was a struggle but the idea was to focus in the right direction. It’s equally a challenge to run a café well in the ever-increasing competitive market. One needs to be innovative and needs to study various factors, plans and actions of competitors. One has to be different and be sure of what he or she is doing. This gives confidence and helps in overcoming anxiety too.

We also own a lounge and it was more of a task as we had to relaunch a place which was shut for over 300 days. It was due to the passion and patience, essential at that moment because of which we were able to overcome this hurdle and could relaunch the lounge with much fanfare. In a facility service company, it is important to study what the customers want and what are the failures of the competitors. After immense planning and studying, we try our best to deliver what the customers expect. If you are different and sincere in the job, success cannot elude you.

Having the right colleagues and staff is also the most important. Your foresight and values need to be matched by them to achieve success. Positive people and positive environment makes you feel secure and reduce any type of anxiety. Delegation of responsibility and seeking advice from the right and successful persons always help. In my entertainment studio, I got the right mix of bright partners. Each one of us excel in some field of activity leading to greater success.

Taking corrective steps immediately when you see a problem helps us to face and thwart any challenge in the early stage itself. We need to simply talk about the challenges to the right people and consider their advice and support. This always helps and gives you so much relief. We also need to rest and give time to oneself to regain the force within.

- By Tejal Pimpley, co-founder BYou Dance and Fitness Studio

