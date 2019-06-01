How to rescue a stranded turtle

national

The Indian Coast Guard recently rescued a turtle caught in a net and released it. File pic

The lack of proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with wildlife rescues and strandings along the coast of Mumbai, has prompted the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma, to write to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), N Vasudevan recently, about the need for this. Sharma has requested in the letter, that a pilot project be started in Mumbai and then across the state.

Sharma said, "The reason I wrote the letter was to bring to the notice of authorities that there is an urgent need of introduction and implementation of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to deal with marine wildlife stranding. A pilot project needs to be started from the Mumbai Coast and then taken forward across the state where both infrastructure and facilities to deal with these situations shall be made available."

How SOP will help

Over the past five to six years there has been an increase in awareness of people about the importance of conservation of marine life found on our Western coast. However, lack of SOP becomes a problem. The SOP will let people, NGOs, government staff etc know what to do in case they come across a marine animal that needs to be rescued etc.

Network must be stronger

Sharma also feels that there is a need to make the network of marine respondents stronger with more in house representatives, experts, vets, rescue teams on board with regular capacity building exercises including meetings, workshops and groundwork. Mangroves Cell Chief and APCCF N Vasudevan was unavailable for comment.

