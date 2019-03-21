How to Train Your Dragon 3 Movie Review - The Mesmeric CGI will draw you in

hollywood

A still from How to Train Your Dragon 3 trailer

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

U/A: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Dean DeBlois

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Rating:

The much awaited Hiccup and Toothless' return to the big screen may not be as scintillating and effortless as the first two editions but it's certainly no slouch in terms of form and technique. The cutesy appeal of the ameliorating animation craft adds to the poignancy developed on the unlikely pairing of a rare Night Fury dragon with a brave young Viking. This CG animated feature that finds its inspiration in Cresida Cowell's children's books, is as vividly artistic as its predecessors and culminates in an emotionally resonant finale that apparently puts the cap on any further sequels in the offing.

The storyline finds Hiccup(Jay Baruchel), Chieftain of the tribe, having taken over the title from his late father, Stoick (Gerard Butler) - alongside the fearless Astrid(America Ferrera) and his newly found mother Vulcan(Cate Blanchett), engaged in the noble pursuit of freeing caged dragons and bringing them to the Isle of Berk. But the villainous Grimmel(F, Murray Abraham) is hell-bent on destroying their new found tranquillity – so the tribe agree to leave in search of their Hidden kingdom, with Grimmel hot-on-their-heels, in pursuit. Amidst this hullabaloo, enters a new pure white lioness known as the Light Fury and she catches Toothless eye, and they engage in a hide-n-seek courtship that forces Hiccup to reassess his own abilities and his relationship with his favourite dragon.

Check out the trailer here:

Returning director-screenwriter Dean DeBlois, with able help from visual consultant Roger Deakins, presents an opulent harvest of computer-generated visuals – exquisite in details, bathed in a light and shadow so dramatic as to look almost heavenly. The eye-pleasing look of the Light Fury, the mating dance sequence between Toothless and his new love, the flickering flames, the resplendent panoramic and scenic views from the skies are all rendered with an unerring artfulness that is simply splendid to behold. Forget the ennui borne from a repetitive and familiar plotting. This one has the power to give flight to your imagination!

