As many as 18 persons have died and 65 suffered injuries due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since 1 June 2025, officials said, as reported by PTI.

The 18 tragic deaths occurred due to heavy rainfall. The deaths and injuries were reported in various incidents triggered by the rains, including road accidents, falls from bridges, drownings, lightning strikes, and fire, the State Disaster Management Authority said in a report.

The report also stated that, in addition to the 18 human deaths, there were around six cattle deaths during the period.

The report, issued by the authorities, said: "Eighteen persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state since 1 June." The southwest monsoon actively caused showers across the entire state in the past 24 hours, leading to water-logging in several areas.

Various places such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts recorded very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the disaster management authority added.

Addressing the Mumbai rains, the IMD on Tuesday stated that Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall, western suburbs received 56 mm, and eastern suburbs received 44 mm.

Furthermore, incessant rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, inundating low-lying areas. It has also been reported that the Konkan region and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. The intense rain has resulted in loss of life.

Moreover, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad and in the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts in the next 16 hours, and an orange alert for Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a warning for the next five days starting from 16 June 2025, stating: "Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad district, along with the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts."

Apart from the red alert for Raigad district, an orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The Konkan region, as well as Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts under the Vidarbha region, have also been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall by the IMD.