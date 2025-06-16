Amid reports of K-pop star Jackson Wang featuring in Krrish 4 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Wang has now broken his silence refusing all rumours. He said he wasn't an actor, and it was impossible for him calling it 'fake news'

Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan

K-Pop sensation Jackson Wang recently caught headlines after he visited the country. While his arrival caught a lot of media attention, what caught eyeballs was him meeting Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his family at the actor's residence. The unexpected meeting fuelled speculations of a collaboration. In fact, many reports also suggested that the K-pop star could be a part of Hrithik's much-awaited film, Krrish 4. However, now, Wang has cleared the air putting all rumours to rest.

Jackson Wang is NOT in Krissh 4

The rumours began when during an interview in India, Wang gushed about Hrithik, saying he was his favourite actor. Wang added, "I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or, you know, maybe... I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting."

Fans of the pop sensation and Hrithik were excited for the possibilities of the collaboration, wondering if he would actually be a part of Krrish 4. However, in his latest interview with PTI, Wang has put all rumours to dust stating he is not a part of the sci-fi drama. He said, "It’s fake news. It’s a big movie, so I’ve never acted before, so it’s impossible for me (to do it). This is a joke between him (his friend) and me. So, it was just entertaining news."

Jackson Wang's visit to India

Notably, this is not the first time that Wang has visited India. He arrived in the country last year, too. During his visit in 2024, he caught up with Hrithik and the entire Roshan family. Talking to Hindustan Times, he had said, "I am here as a person to feel the city, meet the locals, and just go around being a human being, seeing with my own eyes and experiencing the traditional culture, food, sport and the people."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan marks his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Besides directing, he will also be seen playing the titular role. Although not much has been revealed about the film yet, reports suggest it is expected to go on the floor by the end of 2025.