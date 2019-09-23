Howdy, Modi! Event: Anand Mahindra lauds Narendra Modi for 'changing perceptions'

Texas: Renowned industrialist and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his take on issues and trends. The businessman is known to religiously keep up with the latest trends on social media, one can often see him sharing his thoughts on them on his Twitter handle.

The biggest trend seen on Twitter today was the Howdy, Modi! event that happened in Houston. The event saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump sharing the stage and addressing issues and contributions that boost the diplomatic relations between the two countries. In the event that was attending by over 50,000 people belonging to the profound Indian-American community saw Modi addressing pressing issues such as Pakistan sponsoring terrorism and abrogation of Article 370, apart from trade and defence.

Mahindra, tweeted praising the prime minister for becoming a force to reckon with that help in changing the perceptions about Indians in the United States.

I came to America as a student in ‘73 when the perception of India was still mired in the stereotype of snake charmers. I’m glad that I’ve lived long enough to see the perception of India & the bonds between the two nations elevated beyond anyone’s imagination. pic.twitter.com/2JGE07MqEw

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 22, 2019

The friendship between the leaders were quite evident at the event. ANI earlier reported saying the two leaders held hands and took a victory lap around the NRG Stadium in Houston amid flags of both countries being displayed after they addressed the event.

The event had no dearth of firsts. Apart from the leaders sharing the stage for the first time, Trump was seen using a different podium with Indian and US flags put on display, unlike his official one. Modi said "Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar", echoing his own campaigning slogan used for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in a bid to campaign for the US President's re-election campaign for next year's presidential elections.

