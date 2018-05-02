HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2018: HP Board Result to be out today; check hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2018 online. Students can also check the results and latest news regarding the HP Board 10th Result 2018 on www.hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 students will be able to check their HPBOSE result 2018 online. The results are set to be declared today (May 2) pm on the board's official website - hpbose.org. The board has more than 8,000 affiliated schools and additionally has more than 1,650 examination centres in the state. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has also established 19 information centres, book depots to provide required educational resources to the students.

For class 10 students, HP Board 10th Result 2018 is the first major results for them to kickstart their career. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 10 results were declared on May 9, 2017 in which 1.5 lakh students had appeared. The students who are appearing for the examination should keep refreshing this page for information regarding the results.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 10th Result 2018

>> Enter roll number in the space provided.

>> Click submit to view result.

>> Download the results in PDF format

Once you are done with checking your HPBOSE 10th Result 2018 online, you can download a softcopy/PDF copy of your scorecard. You can also take a printout of the HPBOSE 10th Result and use it as a provisional scorecard until the original mark sheet is provided by the board. However, the students must remember that a printed/downloaded copy of HPBOSE Results are just for informative purpose and cannot be considered in place of originals for admission purpose. The students will need to provide original mark sheets for verification once they are delivered to them, through their school administration.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education regulates affiliated schools and conducts board examinations for more than 3 lakh students at both the SSC and the HSC level. Apart from the board examinations to regulate and access the competency level of its academic staff, it conducts J.B.T and T.T.C examinations too.

