HPBOSE Result 2018: HP Board 12th Result 2018 to be announced at hpbose.org

The HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2018 Result Date is likely to be announced on April 24, 2018. The results are likely to be declared on the board's official website - hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) students will soon be able to check their HPBOSE result 2018 online. The results are likely to be declared today (April 24) on the board's official website - hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had declared the result of Class 12th Exam 2017 on April 25th. Like every year, the result was available on the official website hpbose.org. The HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2018 Result Date is likely to be announced on April 24, 2018.

Students can also check the results and stay abreast of the latest news regarding the HP Board 12th Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

Here's how students can check their HP Board 12th Result 2018

- Log on to hp12.jagranjosh.com

- Click the 'Results' button on left-hand corner of the webpage

- Enter roll number in the space provided

- Click submit to view result

After you check your HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 online on the website, download the soft copy or PDF of your scorecard for future references. Another option is that you can avail is to take a printout of the Himachal Pradesh 12th Exam Result mark sheets from the official website. This printed or downloaded copy of HPBOSE Result can be used as a provisional result until the original mark sheet is issued by the board. However, that is a temporary solution and therefore the students will be required to furnish the originals for validation within the stipulated period as specified by the respective institutions.

About the HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) headquartered in Dharamshala has more than 8000 schools under it's aegis, which function under the board's guidelines. The board conducts HP Board 12th Examination and HP Board 10th examination on a yearly basis.

