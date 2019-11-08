MENU

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is unstoppable, unfazed by new releases

Updated: Nov 08, 2019, 14:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After witnessing the collections of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film, all we can say is the War is still on!

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Yash Raj Films
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Yash Raj Films

War has collected steadily and the total collections of this high octane action entertainer are now at an incredible 317.01 crore nett (Hindi: 302.41 crore nett, Tamil & Telugu: 14.60 crore nett)! War is a huge blockbuster and is also the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Sultan [2016].

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF's War made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crore GBOC. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the total collections of the film, here they are:

Given the film's staggering success, the makers are all set to turn this film into a franchise, with Roshan leading the pack all the time. After the success of Super 30 and War, Roshan wants to focus on characters that have enough meat that can do justice to his prowess and tenacity. We are not sure about him doing the Satte Pe Satta remake, but he's all set to return as the Superhero, Krrish, in Krrish 4, which will roll from January 2020.

Shroff, on the other hand, goes to his most successful and popular franchise, Baaghi, with Baaghi 3 releasing on March 6, 2020. His next release would be the Rambo remake, directed by his War director Siddharth Anand.

