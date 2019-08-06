Hrithik Roshan: Even now, people ask me why I'm so good to my ex

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan have remained close friends even after they split up after 14 long years in 2014. The couple has two sons together. In a candid chat, Hrithik opened up about his equation with Sussanne.

Hrithik Roshan with Sussanne Khan

It takes a big heart and an open mind to remain friends with someone you used to love but aren't together with anymore. Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are shining examples of such people. After 14 years together, Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, and fans of the actor were heartbroken to hear the news. The couple also has two sons together - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Now, in an interview with DNA, Hrithik has spoken about how some people still ask him how he can be 'so good' to his ex-wife. The Super 30 actor said, "Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family."

Hrithik also shared how he finds it strange that his equation with Sussanne is looked at as being rare. He believes it should be a common practice to follow for peace and happiness. Despite not being together anymore, Hrithik and Sussanne remain close friends and are frequently seen going to movies and vacations with their kids. They have really redefined how relationships between exes should and can be.

Riding on the success of his recent release, Super 30, Hrithik also spoke about his upcoming projects and whether he would like to be a part of more biopics. The actor told the publication, "I am not particularly looking forward to doing a biopic. What's important for me is the script. If that is powerful, then I will do it. The same thing happened with Super 30. I did not do it because I wanted to do a biopic. I happened to like a script which was a biopic. It did not take me more than 30 seconds to say yes to the script."

Super 30 did extremely well at the box office. The film, which is based on genius mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, was received with open arms by the critics and audiences alike. Super 30 went on to rake in Rs 130 crore by its third weekend.

Super 30 was made tax-free by the Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar governments. The film crossed Rs 50 crore on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 10 and Rs 125 crore on Day 17. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

