Hrithik Roshan is back to the playground; posts a workout video on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the Greek God of Bollywood industry, is known for his chiselled physique. The actor is often spotted flaunting his washboard abs. If not vacaying with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Hrithik Roshan is either shooting for his next character or spending his time in the gym.

Not one to take his fitness regimen lightly, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to mark his return to the gym after a hiatus. Seen executing an intense set of weight training, the actor posted alongside the video, "Never imagined the way back would be so challenging."

Roshan received a nod from fan-boy Tiger Shroff, who supported him with an encouraging, "Back and better than ever! (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility. The handsome hunk, who made one of the most remarkable debuts of all time in Bollywood, is not only loved for his good looks but also his impeccable dancing skills.

Touted as one of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a crazy fan following amongst girls as well as proves to be an inspiration for the guys across quarters. Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year.

