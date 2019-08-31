Hrithik Roshan: Super 30 was a difficult decision for me

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan also emphasized that his heart wanted to do the film and he wanted to know what would be the outcome

File image of Hrithik Roshan. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his last film Super 30. The film is inspired by Anand Kumar - a mathematician from Bihar, whose struggles to educate downtrodden children. The film worked well at the box office and also touched the viewers' hearts. Hrithik is elated with the success of Super 30, which had him learn the Bihari accent to get into the skin of the character.

Talking about Super 30's success, Hrithik Roshan spoke to Filmfare about the emotions he went through before the film's release. Here's what the actor had to say: "Taking up Super 30 was indeed a difficult decision for me. It’s not like I’ve had back-to-back blockbusters to take on a film like this, which is not in the commercial realm. It’s not a mainstream film. So, when I heard the script, it seemed a difficult call to take. It was a big risk. But I’m a curious soul. I wanted to take on this adventure and do something that pulled my heartstrings. Mentally, the calculation didn’t seem to be a commercially viable one. But my heart wanted to do it. I wanted to find out what would happen if I did it."

Hrithik Roshan, who made a blockbuster Bollywood debut 19 years ago has proved himself as an actor by giving versatile performances in films like Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, and the Krrish franchise. In a recent interview, he admitted that he looks for "entertaining scripts" while signing the projects irrespective of genre.

"Honestly, I did not come on board for 'Super 30' because of the social message. I did it because it's a great script. My father always says that if you want to give a message to the society, you make a documentary, don't make films. If you make a film, it has to be entertaining. I am not going to do a film only because it is a biopic on a great man. I am going to do a film if it's an entertaining script, that's it! Those are the kind of stories I am looking forward to," he said.

Super 30 also featured Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava who have delivered stellar performances.

After portraying a de-glam look in the biopic of Patna based maths teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik will be seen in an high-octane action avatar in War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is an out-and-out action film, a visual treat for action-film lovers. Fans would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off some never-seen-before action sequences as they try to beat each other. Hrithik, Tiger, along with Vaani Kapoor will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities.

War is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019. Produced by Yash Raj Films, this Hrithik-Tiger film is one of the most-talked-about films of the year!

