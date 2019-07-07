Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a new poster of Super 30

bollywood

The poster showcases Hrithik Roshan sitting right in the middle of the bookshelves in the library in deep thought

Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Super 30 has been treating his fans with new sneak peeks. The actor has now dropped a new poster from the film which looks exciting just like the other posters that were out earlier.

The poster showcases the actor sitting right in the middle of the bookshelves in the library in deep thought. The actor took to his social media and posted the new poster of Super 30. Sharing the poster Hrithik Roshan writes, "India all set to take the leap, this 12th July! #Super30"

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the essence of the mathematical genius with utmost perfection, which even Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for.

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release.

