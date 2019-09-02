Hrithik Roshan: Will miss working with Tiger Shroff

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan said he will miss working with his War co-actor Tiger Shroff the most

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

Actor Hrithik Roshan says he will miss working with his War co-actor Tiger Shroff the most. Hrithik on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video from the film's wrap-up celebration.

He captioned the image: "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

In War, Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking of high-octane, director Anand said in a statement: "We shot an intense, high-speed action sequence between Hrithik and Tiger in Porto. The high octane scene required Tiger to chase down Hrithik and this extensive sequence needed us to get permission to shut down the main bridge at Porto for two days."

"We got all due clearances for us to shoot this adrenaline-pumping scene. However, the locals were stunned! They had never seen their city in lockdown mode ever and they were super curious and came to see which film had locked down their bridge. Their reactions were priceless because they were stunned seeing the kind of action that Hrithik and Tiger were performing," the director concluded.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role among others.

