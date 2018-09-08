Hrithik Roshan witnesses a fan frenzy after Super 30 poster launch!

bollywood

Marking the occasion of Teacher's Day, the makers of Super 30 released the first look posters creating an immense buzz amongst the audience. The audience has been lauding the actor for his incredible transformation as a Patna based math teacher as he steps into the shoes of math wizard Anand Kumar.

Soon after the posters released, fans across quarters showered their love for the Superstar even touting him as the Sexiest Teacher on Twitter. However, a Patna based fangirl Anamika Sharma went a step ahead as she showcased her fondness for the actor by sketching a portrait of Hrithik Roshan with red lipstick pouring out her love for the Superstar. The unique sketch features Hrithik Roshan in his bearded look from Super 30 which soon spread on social media like wildfire.

Thank you for such a sweet gesture. Sending your way loads of love and a surprise. I hope it surprises you too :) https://t.co/DNONcEwGtO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2018

Hrithik Roshan also came across the special gesture by the fan and expressed his thoughts on the same saying, "I have seen some really cool things that my wonderful fans have done with the creative of Super 30, but this one took me quite by surprise. It is a very sweet gesture and I must say that it was done really artistically."

The millennial Superstar enjoys an unfathomable fanbase across the globe and is also celebrated as one of the most handsome as well as one of the sexiest men in the world.

With the recent posters, the excitement to witness the most awaited film Super 30 has only increased.

