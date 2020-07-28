Huma Qureshi gives a sneak peek of her quarantine birthday celebration at home

It's actress Huma Qureshi's birthday today. The actress, who turned 33 on July 28, 2020, took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her 'lockdown birthday celebrations' with her fans. Not friends, but Huma had balloons, well loads of balloons to keep her company on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Loved! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I'm singing #happybirthdaytome!! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? #gratitude #happy #balloons [sic]"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) onJul 27, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Friends and fans started pouring their hearts out for Huma in the comment section. Huma's close friends from the Hindi film industry, who could not be there with her on her birthday, took to social media to wish her. Wishing Huma Qureshi on her birthday, Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Happy birthday my darling", while Krishika Lulla wrote, "So cute, Happy Birthday to you."

Poorna Patel, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Shabinaa Khan, Pernia Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Bhumi Pednekar too wished Huma Qureshi a happy birthday. Cricketer Jayant Yadav wished her, writing, "Happy birthday huma di"

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Huma Qureshi!

