Huma Qureshi gives a sneak peek of her quarantine birthday celebration at home
It's actress Huma Qureshi's birthday today. The actress, who turned 33 on July 28, 2020, took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her 'lockdown birthday celebrations' with her fans. Not friends, but Huma had balloons, well loads of balloons to keep her company on her birthday.
Taking to her Instagram account, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Loved! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I'm singing #happybirthdaytome!! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? #gratitude #happy #balloons [sic]"
Friends and fans started pouring their hearts out for Huma in the comment section. Huma's close friends from the Hindi film industry, who could not be there with her on her birthday, took to social media to wish her. Wishing Huma Qureshi on her birthday, Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Happy birthday my darling", while Krishika Lulla wrote, "So cute, Happy Birthday to you."
Poorna Patel, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Shabinaa Khan, Pernia Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Bhumi Pednekar too wished Huma Qureshi a happy birthday. Cricketer Jayant Yadav wished her, writing, "Happy birthday huma di"
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Huma Qureshi!
Huma Qureshi, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress, who was last seen in her digital show Leila, is currently spending her time working from home, just like the others. Posting this one, the actress wrote, "Working from home .. converted my huge dining table into my new workstation. Social distancing can give you an opportunity to self-reflect as well .. #workfromhome [sic]" All pictures/Huma Qureshi's Instagram account
Ever since the lockdown has started, people can't keep up with their salon sittings for all the right reasons. While many have ditched the grooming sessions, a few started self-pampering, at home. Huma turned her own barber! "I'm currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi... Anybody wants a haircut kya??? [sic]"
Going through multiple feelings is part and parcel of life, and during this difficult period, its extremely normal to get hit by a wave of emotion. Huma Qureshi's current state is so different. She captioned this picture, "Feeling thoda low aaj !! This is normal and it's ok ... I'm sure many of you might be feeling low as well ... So I’m going to send out lotsssss of love to you all [sic]"
As the Eid celebrations were near, the actress also posted a sweet message for her social media followers. The actress wrote, :They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times ... Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all ! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home ! [sic]"
Huma Qureshi missed her Cannes days, and remembering those good old days, she shared an airport picture and a video which highlighted her last year's Cannes look! "This week last year just arrived at Nice Airport with ALL my bags... Cannes Film Festival was underway [sic]" wrote the actress.
Huma Qureshi was getting all festive ready. Reason, it was Eid Mubarak for the actress! "When your facemask is your new quarantine makeup ... A very important message coz - Eid is coming !!! #eidmubarak #quarantinemakeup #facemask ##eid #2020 #stayhome #newnormal PS - This is why late-night TV is not recommended by doctors .. coz no one to stop me from making these videos [sic]"
"This is how I shall dance when I hear that there is lockdown no more!! Vo call kab aayega [sic]" We are waiting for the same, Huma!
This one really cracked us up! "I'm gonna kill Covid, I swear #throwback Who says you can't have fun while shooting an intense series .. This photo was taken by @shanksthekid - the warmest sweetest 'zen' director who has the most morbid dark cinematic ideas. I was being goofy and posing with guns btw he directed Episode 3 and 4 .. Miss shooting and miss the laughter.. Thank you for sending me this today sir and it made me think of the crazy journey we have been together on [sic]"
Huma Qureshi has been posting some funny and comic messages on her social media. As the lockdown extends, let's take a look at her pictures right away!
