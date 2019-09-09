Huma Qureshi makes her relationship with Mudassar Aziz official; pens an emotional note for him

After months of speculation, Huma Qureshi has finally spilled the beans on her love life. The Badlapur actress confirmed her relationship with director Mudassar Aziz through a heartfelt note on Instagram.

On the occasion of the Happy Bhag Jayegi director's birthday, Huma penned an emotional message for him. She wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I'm so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ...(sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) onSep 4, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

In reply, Mudassar wrote, "Phew it's hard to reply to this... A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am... Clearly then, I'm the lucky one!I won't thank you because I actually can't do that enough... I'd rather just sit back & gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads (sic)."



Mudassar Aziz's reply on Huma Qureshi's Instagram post

Earlier on July 28, when Huma celebrated her 33rd birthday, the director wished his partner through an inspirational post that read: "All things GORGEOUS down to the soul is what you are @iamhumaq !!! A birthday wish is NOTHING close to what will sum up how joyous, fulfilling & inspired you make every moment for me! Heart full of duas and all the love in the world for you Have a smashhhhhhinh #American birthday!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) onJul 27, 2019 at 7:46pm PDT

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple has been dating for over a year now. Speaking to the portal, a source said, "Their close friends are aware of their relationship and are happy for them. Huma and Mudassar even brought in the New Year's together in London and keep cheering for each other's achievements on social media."

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut. Huma has already started shooting for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead in the US. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix. She was last seen in the Netflix show, Leila.

On the other hand, Mudassar Aziz is busy directing Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The team recently wrapped up shooting for their Lucknow schedule. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6 this year.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi's 'action mode' on as she prepares for 'Army of the Dead'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates